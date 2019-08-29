Wolfenstein: Youngblood is easier now, thanks to a new update

Getting your ass kicked in any game isn't fun, but getting your ass kicked by nazis is really, really not fun. Thankfully, Wolfenstein: Youngblood is making changes with its latest update to basically make it an easier game to play all around. The biggest highlight is that the difficulty of boss fights has been lowered, but patch 1.0.5 is introducing a number of pretty substantial tweaks to the game.

You can check out the complete patch notes here , but the TLDR is that bosses have been nerfed (to what extent, I can't tell you because I have the game on Switch and the update isn't out yet on consoles), all enemies are less "bullet spongy," checkpoints have been added to boss fights, weapons are stronger, there's more ammo, and your AI partner will retreat more often so as not to die so much. The complete list of bug fixes and balance updates is worth a read, as there's plenty more there to make Wolfenstein: Youngblood a smoother, slightly less difficult experience.

1.0.5 is available now on PC, with the PS4 and Xbox One versions getting the update next week. For those of us that went with the Switch version, we'll be getting both 1.0.4 and 1.0.5 together as one update "in the coming weeks." 1.0.4 is another fairly significant patch, but the big draw is that it finally adds the ability to pause the game in Offline mode.