Win tickets to an exclusive How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World screening

Want to see the hotly anticipated third instalment in the How to Train Your Dragon trilogy? Well, our sister publication Total Film magazine has tickets to give away to an exclusive advance screening on Friday, January 25. But it’s not just any old screening…

Taking place at a top-secret venue in Central London, this is an immersive experience that will place you in the world of HTTYD. Further details are classified for now, but expect a variety of activities and lots to see as you journey through a meticulously recreated Berk. And of course, you’ll also be treated to a full screening of How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, before it hits UK cinemas. Plus, there will also be a special introduction from writer/director Dean DeBlois and producer Brad Lewis.

The screening will take place in Central London on Friday January 25, with arrivals from 6pm and the film starting at 7.15pm. To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets, simply answer the question below and fill in your details:

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World is opening in UK cinemas on February 1, before opening in the US on February 22, and it’s set to be an epic conclusion to the beloved Dragon trilogy. If you want to know more, here’s the official synopsis and trailer:

From DreamWorks Animation comes a surprising tale about growing up, finding the courage to face the unknown… and how nothing can ever train you to let go. What began as an unlikely friendship between an adolescent Viking and a fearsome Night Fury dragon has become an epic adventure spanning their lives. Welcome to the most astonishing chapter of one of the most beloved animated franchises in film history: How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World.

Now chief and ruler of Berk alongside Astrid, Hiccup has created a gloriously chaotic dragon utopia. When the sudden appearance of female Light Fury coincides with the darkest threat their village has ever faced, Hiccup and Toothless must leave the only home they’ve known and journey to a hidden world thought only to exist in myth. As their true destines are revealed, dragon and rider will fight together—to the very ends of the Earth—to protect everything they’ve grown to treasure.