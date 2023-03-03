Win a limited edition Pokémon Center x Bear Walker skateboard featuring Pikachu, Pichu, or Raichu

We've got an exciting competition for Pokémon and skateboarding fans, thanks to The Pokémon Company International. We've got one of the newly announced Pokémon Center x Bear Walker skateboards to give away, which are otherwise exclusive to the Pokémon Center UK (opens in new tab). Just retweet the below tweet and follow GamesRadar+ to be in with a chance of winning.

The limited collection is coming direct from skateboard craftsman Bear Walker (opens in new tab), who's designed a new collection for the Pokémon Center UK, starting with Pichu, Pikachu, and Raichu - as you can see above. The board we have to give away will also be signed by Bear Walker himself.

This unique collection of custom skateboards will otherwise be available from PokémonCenter.co.uk (opens in new tab) from today (March 3), with more drops coming throughout 2023. Each design will be limited to just 250 units at the UK Pokémon Center, with each board shipping with numbered cards to show just how exclusive these pieces are.

“Pokémon is a huge brand, and it’s an honor to finally bring my decks to fans in the U.K.,” Bear Walker said. “I was lucky enough to meet some of the U.K. fan community when I visited the 2022 Pokémon World Championships last year, so I wanted to really deliver on new deck designs that fans will love. A lot of passion and time goes into each and every deck I work on, and I hope they’ll resonate with fans and become their new favorites. I’m thrilled to be able to bring my custom style to Pokémon Center U.K., and I can’t wait for fans to see my other designs coming later in 2023.”

All you have to do to be in with a chance of winning is RT the above tweet and make sure you're following @GamesRadar on Twitter. The competition closes on March 17th at midnight UK time, and after that, we'll contact the winner via Twitter DM to get your shipping info.

The competition closes on March 17th, 2023. By taking part, you agree to be bound by the competition rules: http://www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ (opens in new tab). Entries must be received by midnight on March XX, 2023 (UK time). Open to UK residents aged 18 years and over. There will be one winner, entitled to one signed Pokémon Center x Bear Walker skateboard. The prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. There is no cash alternative.