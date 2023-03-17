Willem Dafoe wouldn't mind playing Green Goblin again

Willem Dafoe wouldn't mind suiting up to play Green Goblin again.

"If everything was right, sure," Dafoe told Inverse (opens in new tab). "I mean, that's a great role. I liked the fact that it's a double role both times. Twenty years ago, and fairly recently, both times [were] very different experiences, but I had a good time on both."

Dafoe first played the scientist-turned-villain Norman Osborn in 2001's Spider-Man starring Tobey Maguire, and turned the arguably goofy comic book baddie into one of the most terrifying villains ever seen on screen. Twenty years later, Dafoe would reprise the role in Spider-Man: No Way Home, which saw Maguire return as the web-slinger alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield.

"I really didn't want to do a cameo," Dafoe told The Mary Sue (opens in new tab), speaking of his decision to return to the role decades later. "I wanted to make sure there was something substantial enough to do that wasn’t just a tip of the hat. And the other thing was, I said I really want there to be action — I want to take part in action scenes. Because that’s really fun for me. It’s the only way to root the character. Otherwise, it just becomes a series of memes.”

The actor has several movies in post-production, including Wes Anderson's Asteroid City, The Legend of Ochi, Poor Things, Gonzo Girl, Finalmente l'alba, And, and Pet Shop Boys. He is currently filming Nosferatu, the Robert Eggers-directed horror starring Bill Skarsgard and Lily-Rose Depp.

Dafoe can be seen next in Inside, which hits theaters today, March 17. For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, skip right to the good stuff with our list of movie release dates.