Who is the new Moon Knight?

Marc Spector, Steven Grant, and Jake Lockley are dead. So who is Moon Knight? That's the question at hand in January 3's Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1. And strangely enough, the secret identity of Marc Spector's replacement as Moon Knight is a mystery that's only beginning.

Vengeance of the Moon Knight #1 by writer Jed MacKay, artist Alessandro Capuccio, color artist Rachelle Rosenberg, and letterer Cory Petit picks up where the previous Moon Knight title left off, with the Midnight Mission in the care of Marc's allies Hunter's Moon (the other Fist of Khonshu), vampires Reese and Soldier, former villain 8-Ball, and former Avenger Tigra, all of whom are hunting down Marc's killer, the Black Spectre.

Though all of Marc's allies are stepping up to fill his shoes helping those in need through the Midnight Mission, none of them have taken the leap to embodying the role of Moon Knight. But Reese in particular is concerned about the possibility of Marc's resurrection, as many superheroes come back from the grave.

However, it's not the chance that Marc Spector could be resurrected that Reese is worried about. It's the possibility that Marc has been resurrected that concerns her. Because there is a new Moon Knight out there, and he is not happy with what's going on at the Midnight Mission.

"I'm afraid Marc may already have come back," Reese says. "But wrong."

Showing up in the new costume that appears right on the cover of the issue, the new Moon Knight smashes 8-Ball's… well, 8-Ball, and crashes into the Mission.

"Vampires. Supervillains. In my territory. In my house," the new Moon Knight castigates Marc's allies. "I'm Moon Knight. Get out of my house."

Though Reese fears that the new Moon Knight is a resurrected Marc Spector, there's no indication of who he actually is - or even technically that the new Moon Knight is a "he" at all - aside from the evidence that it's not Reese, Soldier, 8-Ball, Hunter's Moon, or Tigra.

So could Marc Spector be the new Moon Knight, same as the old Moon Knight, but with a new attitude? Could this be the emergence of a new personality in Marc's system thanks to his possible resurrection? Or is this a whole new person entirely under the mask?

The story continues in Vengeance of the Moon Knight #2, which goes on sale February 14.

