Which gaming laptop should you buy on Black Friday?

It's that time of year - if you've been holding out until November to upgrade your portable machine, it's time to work out which gaming laptop you should buy on Black Friday. With discounts landing all around us already, there's certainly plenty of choice on the shelves. However, getting the best Black Friday gaming laptop deals doesn't always mean saving the most.

In fact, the highest value offers are going to sit on the machine that suits your needs the best. After all, those looking to push the latest releases to their limits aren't going to find such performance in a $600 / £600 flash sale. Equally, if you won't make the most of a pricey RTX 3080 GPU, you're not going to benefit from the thousands of dollars and pounds off the latest and greatest rigs.

The best gaming laptop is, generally, the one that slots into your Steam library the easiest. Finding the right machine for you can be tricky if you're not quite sure what specs and features you're going to need. That's why we're helping you work out exactly which gaming laptop you should buy on Black Friday, based on your budget and play style. Whether you've got a bank of smaller indie games to get through, or you're simply after a solid all-rounder with a three-figure price tag, there's a laptop out there for you.

Indie, less demanding, or infrequent gaming

Swipe to scroll horizontally Budget $500 - $800 / £500 - £800 Processor Intel i5 11th generation or 12th generation / Ryzen 5 GPU GTX 1660 Ti / RTX 3050 / RTX 3050 Ti RAM 8GB Storage 256GB - 512GB SSD Display 1080p @ 144Hz Key models Asus TUF Dash F15, Asus TUF A15, Dell G15, MSI Pulse GL66

If you're not going to be pushing your machine to its limits, there's no point in shelling out for a high-end system. Whether you'll be tinkering through lighter indie games, or you're simply not going to be playing the latest games on the highest settings every day, a budget, entry-level laptop will see you right.

The Dell G15 or Asus TUF A15 perform particularly well in this affordable RTX 3050 / Intel i5 processor category. We've already seen these machines up for around $600 / £600 in this year's holiday sales so far, and prices can drop even further on GTX 1660 models during flash sales. If you're looking to spend as little as possible, we'd recommend hunting down some 2021 / 2020 devices - if you can find them on the shelves they're going to be offering some particularly low prices this month.

This category is also perfect for those looking to cram higher end components into their budget, by sacrificing design or chassis build. That's where the MSI Pulse GL66 comes in. This is a chunkier machine, but that's to accommodate RTX 3060 graphics cards and more RAM without having to spend on keeping things slimline.

If you're after the best of both worlds, we'd recommend the Asus TUF Dash F15. Your sacrifice here will be your processor - this model ships with a 4-core version of Intel's 11th generation / 12th generation CPUs. We've been using such a model for a year now though, and it hasn't affected lighter everyday play in the slightest.

Triple-A releases on medium or high settings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Budget $800 - $1,500 / £800 - £1,500 Processor Intel i7 11th or 12th generation / Ryzen 7 GPU RTX 3060 / RTX 3070 RAM 8GB / 16GB Storage 512GB SSD Display 1080p @ 144Hz / 1440p @144Hz Key models Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Lenovo Legion 5, Alienware M15 R7, Acer Predator Triton 300 SE

If you're looking to push things a little further - say with an RTX 3060 or RTX 3070 GPU - then you'll want to move up a bracket to fully make the most of your power. We generally see the Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Acer Predator Triton 300 SE, and the Lenovo Legion 5 offering the greatest value in this mid-range category, with the Alienware M15 R7 offering up plenty of discounts to bring it into this price range as well.

We generally find the Lenovo and Asus routes to be the cheapest during sales events. The former drops its price regularly and keeps to within the confines of that mid-range spec bracket. However, Asus has opted for an all-AMD configuration in its 2022 release. That can be a win or a turn-off depending on how you want to play - we found ray tracing to use up a considerable amount of system load (more so than usual) in our testing, but the 14-inch form factor and impeccable build quality certainly helped this rig rise to the top. Of course, you're still getting excellent performance from both, but you'll be weighing up between form factor and top-tier graphical prowess here.

If you're sticking with the larger 15.6-inch models, we'd also recommend keeping a close eye on the Acer Predator Triton 300 SE and Alienware M15 R7. These models see frequent price cuts during major sales events, which brings their high-end MSRPs down to this mid-range position. That's the perfect combination for anyone chasing the best possible value this year.

The latest games on the highest settings

Swipe to scroll horizontally Budget $1,700+ / £1,700+ Processor Intel i7 or i9 12th generation / Ryzen 7 or Ryzen 9 GPU RTX 3070 Ti / RTX 3080 / RTX 3080 Ti RAM 16GB / 32GB Storage 1TB SSD Display 1080p @ 360Hz / 1080p @ 165Hz / 1440p @ 165Hz / 4K @ 120Hz Key models Razer Blade 15, Alienware x15 R2, Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE,

Those willing to invest in a long-term rig will want to make sure they're picking up evergreen components that will stand the test of time. Happily, that also means you're going to be enjoying cutting-edge graphics cards, incredibly fast processors, and bags of RAM and storage. Not only that, but once you go beyond $1,500 / £1,500, you're far more likely to find high-end 360Hz refresh rates and 4K displays up for grabs as well.

Our favorite gaming laptop of 2022 sits firmly in this high-end category. The Razer Blade 15 might be one of the more expensive rigs on the market, but its sheer power, combined with its sleek, portable form factor, means it's a purchase you'll be proud to show off. We don't quite see these 2022 machines kicking down to $1,700 / £1,700 - you're more likely to be tipping towards $2,500 / £2,500 on a more conservative RTX 3060 configuration. So if you want the best of the best, you'll be paying for it. Of course, there are always older models to browse as well.

The Alienware x15 R2 comes with an equally high price tag, but is far more likely to see heavier discounts over Black Friday. An RTX 3080 rig with an i7 processor, 16GB RAM, and a 1TB SSD may well tip under $2,000 / £2,000 in the holiday sales, but so far we're still seeing prices sticking above that threshold. Nevertheless, we managed to squeeze even better performance out of the Alienware than we did the Razer in our own testing - with a similarly svelt design to boot. We'd also recommend taking a look at discounts on the previous x15 R1 if you're looking to save even more.

Then we get to the Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE - the fastest gaming laptop we've had the pleasure of testing. This 17-inch behemoth will plough through anything you can throw at it, but sitting well above $3,000 at MSRP, this is going to be one for those with larger piggy banks.

If you're after something a little more permanent, be sure to check out our guide to the latest Black Friday gaming PC deals. Or, for accessories and kit, we're also rounding up Black Friday gaming monitor deals and Black Friday gaming chair deals as well. Don't need so much RGB? Take a look at the early Black Friday laptop deals on the shelves.