What If…? could have spawned a separate Star Lord T’Challa series

Marvel's What If…? gave us plenty of new takes on beloved characters, and Star Lord T’Challa - voiced by the late Chadwick Boseman - was one of the best. In a recent interview, director Bryan Andrews revealed that an entire series was planned for the interstellar smuggler.

"There was planning to have Star Lord T’Challa spin off into his own show," Andrews tells Variety . "We were all very excited. We know [Chadwick] would have loved it, too. And then, you know, he passed, and so all that's in limbo. So, who knows? Maybe one day."

Sadly, Andrews also revealed that Boseman was unable to record any audio for season 2 of What If…?

"Chadwick had recorded his Star Lord T'Challa stuff early. But we had those later episodes that he appeared in sporadically, and it was a long stretch before we got him [again]. And it was not long after the final recording that he passed," he explains.

"I think he was also trying to make an effort because T’Challa was so important to him - and also this new version of Star Lord T'Challa was so important to him. He dug it."

"We were lucky we had him for Season 1," added head writer A.C. Bradley.