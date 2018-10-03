Tomatohead is back in Fortnite 's store, which means another change to buy the skin and complete the Tomatohead challenges to unlock his full splendour. The base level of the skin is nice enough but complete the three challenges that come with it and you can unlock his literal crowning glory.

Buying the Epic skin will reveal the challenges, but just in case you don't want to drop 1500 V-Bucks to find out we've got the full Tomatohead challenge list here, with a few pointers to help you get the full look.

What are the Tomatohead Challenges in Fortnite?

The challenges aren't really that hard at all, and will likely be easily completed through normally playing. It's a little like Fortnite's Birthday Challenges - three more simple tasks involving playing matches, dealing damage and earning XP. These, in fact:

Play matches (25)

Deal damage to opponents (5,000)

Gain 20,000 XP (20,000)

In terms of help achieving them then Play matches (25) should take care of itself and, if you don't mind losing, you could always play badly to speed things up. Deal damage to opponents (5,000) will be a lot faster if you play something like 50Vs50 as you'll likely get more people to shoot at and rack up damage more quickly. And as for Gain 20,000 XP (20,000) you'll get more points faster by paying attention to challenges - the daily ones for quick hits of XP and maybe ticking off a weekly for up to 5000 in one go.

Tick all that lot off and you'll unlock Tomatohead's new tribal look, that seems to suggest he's spent time with some pizza worshipping followers during his time in the rift.

