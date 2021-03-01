We’ll have to wait until Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 for full PS5 hardware features

We'll be waiting until Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 for full PS5 hardware compatibility, as the forthcoming Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade won't support next-gen hardware features.

In a recent interview with Famitsu (and translated by VideoGamesChronicle), Final Fantasy 7 Remake co-director Tetsuya Nomura revealed that when Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade launches for the PS5 in June, the DualSense's adaptive triggers will be "partially supported." Nomura revealed a few more details, adding that "in terms of using all of the features of PlayStation 5, please wait for the next game where we can start from scratch."

Nomura is alluding to the PS5's 3D audio features and haptic feedback in these comments. Although Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade adds a slate of new features for the game, including 60 frames per second, a photo mode, and new story content starring Yuffie Kasaragi, we'll have to wait for a few more years until Part 2 of the remake releases for some more hardware improvements.

Elsewhere in the Famitsu interview last week, Nomura revealed that he would be stepping down from directing Part 2 of the remake. Naoki Hamaguchi, who shared directing duties with Nomura for 2020's remake, will be taking the reigns of the forthcoming Part 2, while Nomura will be retaining his role as creative director for the series.

As for the actual second instalment of the remake saga, we know it's in full production, as Nomura previously revealed last year in 2020. Although the former director hopes to release it "as soon as possible," we're likely still a few years away from seeing the end result. In the mean time though, you can always play the remake with the free PS Plus games for March, where Final Fantasy 7 Remake is joining Farpoint VR, Remnant From the Ashes, and Maquette.

