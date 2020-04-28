Final Fantasy 7 Remake director hopes to release the follow-up "ASAP"

Final Fantasy 7 Remake follow-ups could explore "more detailed smaller sections" of the overall story, but director Tetsuya Nomura hopes to release the next one "ASAP".

That comes from a translation of the Final Fantasy 7 Remake Ultimania via Twitter, which highlights an interview with producer Yoshinori Kitase and director Tetsuya Nomura discussing how many parts the Remake may be divided into.

According to the translation, Kitase said the team has a "general idea of how the story will play out", but haven't yet decided how many parts there will be, and can't offer any confirmation about anything. "There's speculation that it will be 3 parts," Kitase says, "but we're just doing things one step at a time."

Nomura followed that up according to the tweet thread with: "If we divide the story into large parts, it'll take longer to make. If we divide it into more detailed smaller sections, then developing it will be faster. I hope to release the next one ASAP."

There's been speculation surrounding how many parts we can expect to see from the Remake for some time given the length of the first part, which only covers the opening section of the game set entirely in Midgar.

It's worth noting that if you check out the Twitter thread, there are some slight spoilers - so proceed with caution if you've yet to play the game.

Kitase was also asked about how different Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be in comparison to the original story, to which Kitase said that "we're not drastically changing the story and making it into something completely different than the original."

While this doesn't confirm where the story might go or how it will be divided for certain, it'll be interesting to see just how the team approaches the story given that it's clear there's already a general idea of how it will play out. Regardless of whether the following parts will explore larger parts of the story, or focus on more detailed smaller sections, it'll likely be quite some time before we see the next part of the game release.

