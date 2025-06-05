Final Fantasy 16's creative director is leading Final Fantasy Tactics' remaster, almost 30 years after working on the original JRPG at the start of his career

Developers who made Final Fantasy Tactics three whole decades ago are back to work on The Ivalice Chronicles, a remastered version of the classic strategy JRPG.

At yesterday's State of Play, Square Enix finally put the rumors to rest and revealed Final Fantasy Tactics: The Ivalice Chronicles, which bundles the original game as it was alongside an enhanced version that features full voice acting, revamped menus, extra scenes, and more.

A new developer blog now gives us insight into who's actually making the remaster and - surprised Pikachu face - it's more or less the same people who made the original almost 30 years ago.

The game's original director and writer, Yasumi Matsuno, is back to pen the script, as is art director Hiroshi Minagawa. Final Fantasy 16's creative director, Kazutoyo Maehiro, was actually part of the original team at the very start of his career, but he's now directing the re-release. Talk about an upgrade.

"Almost 30 years have passed since then, and I now find myself working on Final Fantasy Tactics once again as the director," Maehiro says. "I feel that what we have created together is worthy of being called the quintessential version of Final Fantasy Tactics."

"For this upcoming title, we tried to respect the feeling of the original while also reworking the game with a modern interpretation," Minagawa added. "Of course, aside from the visual evolution, we believe the addition of superb voice acting will immerse you even deeper into the troubles and grievances of the pixel-art characters, right down to their very breaths."

"We have worked together with a new generation of development staff to enhance and revive the world crafted by the original team of creators all those years ago," he noted.

Sign up to the GamesRadar+ Newsletter Weekly digests, tales from the communities you love, and more Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

"The will to resist is in your hands": Final Fantasy Tactics writer puts capitalism on blast as the strategy RPG returns nearly 30 years later to a world still filled with "inequality and division"