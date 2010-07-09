Welcome To The Rileys gets trailer

Share

Welcome To The Rileys , the Sundance favourite starring James Gandolfini, Melissa Leo and Kristen Stewart, has released its first trailer online.

It’s an emotional drama about a couple who lose their daughter. When Gandolfni meets Stewart’s young stripper, they become friends. But their friendship causes friction for the grieving Leo and Gandolfni.

The trailer does a good job of showing off the much-touted stellar performances from its central trio, even if it strays a little too far into histrionics.

Still, looks like Stewart has chosen yet another fine indie drama in which to escape the Twi-hard frenzy, Rileys coming after the ace Adventureland and the cool-looking Runaways.

Check out the new trailer below…

Welcome To The Rileys is out in November Stateside, and has no UK release date yet.

