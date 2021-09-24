Weekend gaming sales: PS5 deals on racing wheels, cheap Nintendo Switch games, and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

By

Save on Pokemon, PS5 SSDs, Game Pass Ultimate, Xbox controllers, racing wheels, and more

gaming deals xbox game pass ultimate ps5 nintendo switch games
(Image credit: Future)
Jump to:

This weekend's top gaming sales include plenty of PS5 deals as well as some standout Nintendo Switch game discounts, not to mention Xbox Game Pass Ultimate savings. That's a lot to drink in, so regardless of whether you're after a shiny new racing wheel or some Razer PC gaming gear, there's something for everyone on sale. 

Top picks include one of our favorite gaming monitors, the MSI Optix 27-inch. It's on sale for a record low of $399.99 at Amazon (was $449.99). However, if you're shopping a little cheaper, we're also seeing some particularly strong Nintendo Switch deals right now. These include one of the first discounts on New Pokémon Snap (now $49.99, was $59.99 at Amazon) and a rare saving on limited edition Skyward Sword Joy-Con controllers at Walmart (now $69.99, was $79.99). 

In the world of PS5 deals, you'll find a record low price on this 1TB Crucial P5 Plus SSD - at $10 off it's now just $169.99 at Amazon, though you'll need to grab a heatsink to go with it. 

If you're after some Xbox gear, we've spotted an excellent $5 discount on a three-month subscription in Amazon's latest Xbox Game Pass Ultimate deals (now $39.99)

You'll find all the biggest gaming sales available now just below, or scroll down for more of our top picks. 

PS5 deals

Xbox deals

Nintendo Switch deals

PC gaming deals

If you're after more discounts, we're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch Lite bundles available now, as well as the latest gaming laptop deals and PS5 deals. We're also rounding up the latest cheap gaming chair deals and the best cheap gaming monitors. There are also plenty more Nintendo Switch game sales up for grabs, as well as some great prices on the best Nintendo Switch accessories on the market. 

Tabitha Baker
Tabitha Baker

After juggling my time between a gaming startup and freelance journalism, I landed in eCommerce at TechRadar before moving over to GamesRadar. I’ve written for Tom’s Guide, Wireframe, The Indie Game Website and That Video Game Blog, covering everything from the PS5 launch to the Apple Pencil. Now, i'm focused on Nintendo Switch, keyboards, mice, and the quest for an RTX gaming laptop. 