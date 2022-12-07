Wednesday is on track to pass Dahmer as Netflix's second most popular English-language show

Wednesday is gearing up to dethrone Dahmer as Netflix's second most popular English-language show. It could even wind up threatening Stranger Things position at number one, too, if subscribers continue to watch it as enthusiastically as they have been over the last couple of weeks.

Created by Smallville's Alfred Gough and Miles Millar, the Addams Family spin-off landed on the platform on November 16, and racked up 341 million hours of views in its first week. According to Screen Rant (opens in new tab), it was then viewed for 411.29 million more hours, making it the first English-language series to have clocked over 400 million hours viewed in a week.

Having accumulated 752.52 million hours of streaming, Wednesday has become Netflix's fourth biggest show, behind Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (1 billion hours), Stranger Things 4 (1.3 billion hours, as of July 2022), and Korean thriller Squid Game (1.65 billion hours).

Considering that Dahmer came out back in September 2022 and only just reached the 1 billion mark, it seems highly likely that Wednesday will overtake it at some point in the near future.

Also starring Luis Guzmán, Fred Armisen, Gwendoline Christie, Catherine Zeta-Jones, and Christina Ricci, Wednesday sees its misanthropic protagonist packed up and shipped off to Nevermore, a famed academy for vampires, werewolves, and other "outcasts", after she sets a bunch of piranhas on her former school's bully. There, she stumbles across a mystery and soon finds herself attempting to work out the true identity of an elusive Hyde monster that's been savagely killing folks all over town.

All episodes of Wednesday are streaming now. If you're keen to see what else the platform has to offer, take a look at our guide to the best Netflix shows.