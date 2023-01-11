Writing may be about to start on Wednesday season 2, says Jenna Ortega

Wednesday star Jenna Ortega has an update on season 2 – and she doesn't know much about the next installment just yet, but it seems like work on the new season is about to get underway.

"I have seen nothing and I know nothing [about season 2]," Ortega told Variety (opens in new tab) at this year's Golden Globes, where she was nominated for Best Actress in a TV Series – Musical or Comedy. "I feel like sometimes as the actor you are kind of just told what to do, but I am waiting on it. I think they're just starting to get a writers' room together, so maybe soon."

Ortega plays Wednesday Addams in the Netflix series (the role popularized by Christina Ricci in the '90s Addams Family movies), as she tries to settle in at Nevermore, a boarding school for outcasts, and get to grips with her newfound psychic abilities – and solve a murder mystery while she's at it. Ortega was nominated for

The show's cast also includes Gwendoline Christie as Nevermore's principal, Christina Ricci as Wednesday's botany teacher, and Catherine Zeta-Jones and Luis Guzmán as Morticia and Gomez Addams.

Released in November 2022, Wednesday became the second most-watched English-language series ever on the streamer behind only Stranger Things season 4, racking up over 1 billion hours viewed in its first three weeks on Netflix. The series was renewed for season 2 in January 2023.

Wednesday season 1 is streaming now on Netflix. If you're already up to date on the Addams Family spin-off, fill out your watch list with our picks of the other best Netflix shows on the streamer.