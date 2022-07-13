We put together a full streaming setup for just $251 with Prime Day deals

We've found some seriously tempting deals that can get you everything you need to start streaming. There are brilliant offers on webcams, mics, ring lights, headsets, and more, all thanks to today's final wave of Prime Day deals. We've got discounts on everything you'll need, from a Razer Kiyo webcam and BlackShark V2 headset, along with a ring light, capture card, and microphone, all for just $251. In fact, all you'll need then is a PC or console and you're off!

We've scoured today's Prime Day gaming deals and found the Razer BlackShark V2 headset for its lowest price yet at $61.74 (opens in new tab), and a renewed Razer Kiyo for an insanely low $59.95 (opens in new tab). Those two are coupled with the brilliant entry-level Blue Snowball mic for just $39.99 (opens in new tab) and the EVGA XR1 lite capture card for $59.99 (opens in new tab), which is compatible with all consoles as well as PC. If you're looking to start streaming games then you're set with that little lot.

As you'll no doubt know if you've arrived here, the kind of tech you need to start streaming is plentiful, and can be incredibly expensive if you aim for the high-end. However, with the deals we've selected below, you're looking at a really solid all-round setup that's more than enough to get you started.

The most important things are having a really good webcam and headset, which we've sorted you out with here. Then you've got the microphone as an additional audio option, as that will give you better quality sound than a headset's built-in mic. Plus, ring lights and a capture kit will ensure you've got everything you need.

You'll find our full budget setup just below, and plenty more of the latest and greatest Prime Day offers further down the page.

Prime Day streaming set-up for $251

(opens in new tab) Razer Kiyo webcam | $68.99 $59.95 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $9 - This offer on a refurbished Razer Kiyo is a great start for your streaming set-up. It's my personal go-to webcam for everything, and its integrated ring light is such a bonus. There's a reason it's one of our picks for the best webcams (opens in new tab) out there right now.

(opens in new tab) Blue Snowball Mic | $49.99 $39.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $10 - A classic is a classic for a reason and you really can't go wrong with the utterly brilliant Blue Snowball mic for your first foray into streaming. Especially not at this price that's just a dollar or so shy of its lowest ever.

(opens in new tab) EVGA XR1 lite capture card | $99.99 $59.99 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $40 - A capture card that's the perfect starting point for your streaming adventures. Capable of recording from all platforms at 1080p / 60FPS (even if you're playing in 4K / 60FPS) through OBS, it's a great bit of kit.

(opens in new tab) Neewer 10-inch LEG Ring Light | $42.49 $30.10 at Amazon (opens in new tab)

Save $12 - Finally, what stream setup would be complete without a ring light to make sure you're looking your best. Well, this Neewer is a great place to start, as it's a 10-inch option with tripod stand, three light modes, and a phone holder for the portable option too.

