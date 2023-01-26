David Harbour is a ghost who goes viral in the trailer for new Netflix comedy We Have A Ghost

Netflix has released the first trailer for We Have a Ghost, and it's absolutely bonkers.

Based on the short story Ernest by Geoff Manaugh, the movie follows Kevin and his family who move into a new house only to find that it's already inhabited by a ghost named Ernest (David Harbour). The discovery turns them into overnight social media sensations, but when Kevin and Ernest go rogue to investigate the mystery of Ernest's past, they become a target of the CIA. Plus, Jennifer Coolidge plays an eccentric psychic medium who, according to the trailer, seems like she wants to cash in on the family's discovery of Ernest.

In the brief clip, that can be viewed above, video footage of Ernest brings Kevin and his family over 3 million views – and throws them into a whirlwind of chaos.

Written and directed by Christopher Landon (Freaky, Happy Death Day, Happy Death Day 2 U), the film also stars Jahi Winston, Tig Notaro, Erica Ash, Anthony Mackie, Faith Ford, Niles Fitch, Isabella Russo, and Steve Coulter. Manaugh's short story first appeared on VICE (opens in new tab) in 2017.

Harbour recently played a villain-killing Santa Claus in Violent Night, which was just given the go-ahead for a sequel. Harbour will also reprise his iconic role as Hopper in Stranger Things season 5, which is set to begin filming early this year.

For more, check out our list of the most exciting upcoming movies in 2023 and beyond, or, check out our roundup of the best Netflix movies to add to your streaming queue right now.