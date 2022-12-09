Wayfinder is a new online action RPG from the dev behind Darksiders and Battle Chasers

By Heather Wald
published

A closed playtest is coming on December 13

Wayfinder
(Image credit: Digital Extremes)

Wayfinder is a new online action-RPG that's set to come to PC, PS4, and PS5. 

Publisher Digital Extremes and developer Airship Syndicate have revealed the new "character-based" online RPG during the Game Awards 2022 with a debut gameplay trailer. Creative director and Airship Syndicate CEO Joe Madureira has also made an appearance during the showcase, whose previous experience includes work on Battle Chasers, Darksiders, and Ruined King: A League of Legends Story.

Wayfinder takes place in the world of Evenor, which is being consumed by a force known as the Gloom. The online action RPG will see you take on the role of Wayfinders, figures born of the Gloom who can fight back against it. Wayfinders are tasked with trying to control the chaos and restore balance to the world by using an ancient artifact known as a Gloom Dagger. 

With the option to choose from a variety of different Wayfinders - who can use arcane magic, mystical tech, and weapons - the adventure also looks set to let you customize your experience and discover your own stories, playstyles, and abilities, as you venture into dungeon-like areas known as Lost Zones.

The Gloom as a force will also change up modifiers in the world that affect enemy damage and hazards around the environment to change up each play session. It sounds like it's playing around with some interesting ideas, with some systems right at home in an RPG - such as crafting weapons and gear and character progression. For the online aspect, you'll also be able to play with other Wayfinders with social interactions to boot. 

Set to come to PC, PS4, and PS5, Wayfinder is expected to release an early access program in Spring 2023, and will be free-to-play on multiple platforms in Fall 2023. A closed playtest is set to start on December 13 on PC, with playtests coming to PlayStation consoles in January.

Keep track of the most exciting upcoming releases with our roundup of new games for 2023 and beyond.

Heather Wald
Heather Wald
Senior staff writer

I started out writing for the games section of a student-run website as an undergrad, and continued to write about games in my free time during retail and temp jobs for a number of years. Eventually, I earned an MA in magazine journalism at Cardiff University, and soon after got my first official role in the industry as a content editor for Stuff magazine. After writing about all things tech and games-related, I then did a brief stint as a freelancer before I landed my role as a staff writer here at GamesRadar+. Now I get to write features, previews, and reviews, and when I'm not doing that, you can usually find me lost in any one of the Dragon Age or Mass Effect games, tucking into another delightful indie, or drinking far too much tea for my own good. 