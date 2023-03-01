Watch Ghostface dodge bullets and wield a shotgun in a new Scream 6 featurette

A new Scream 6 featurette calls the latest iteration on the iconic villain "the most ruthless Ghostface" yet, and holy hell, I believe it.

Footage from the upcoming sequel, some new and some old, is interspersed with commentary from the cast and filmmakers. "With each film, Ghostface is getting more intense," says Jenna Ortega, who played Tara Carpenter in Scream 5 and reprises the role for Scream 6.

At the beginning of the video, we see Ghostface enter a convenience store in New York City, where the movie takes place. A store employee aims a shotgun at the masked killer and fires, but Ghostface somehow dodges the attack, takes the gun, and blasts the poor guy into oblivion at point-blank range. Absolutely brutal.

"This Ghostface is the most ruthless, and just killing people for killing's sake," says Sam Carpenter actor Melissa Barrera.

Of course, one can't help but be reminded of the so-bad-it's-good Friday the 13th movie, Jason Takes Manhattan. The key difference here though is that Scream 6 actually looks just plain good. Whereas the Big Apple-bound Jason Voorhees goes around kicking kids' boom boxes (opens in new tab) and punching peoples' heads off (opens in new tab) in comic fashion, Scream 6's Ghostface seems a lot more methodical. In one scene from the new featurette, he hides in a crowded bus full of costumed people seemingly on their way to a Halloween party or horror convention.

That said, "there's a relentlessness that is unique to this specific Ghostface," says co-director Tyler Gillett. This can be seen in the way the killer sprints, jumps, and maneuvers with a slightly more intense determination to murder his victims than before. I can't wait for Scream 6 to premiere on March 10.

For more, read up on Scream 6 star Courteney Cox finally addressing Neve Campbell's absence in the horror sequel.