Warzone graveyard Easter Egg guide - get the Lost Lion and $5000

The Warzone graveyard Easter Egg guide will help you unlock the Lost Lion King melee weapon, $5,000 in cash and the Blessed Excrement calling card. Unlike some of the Black Ops Cold War Zombies Easter Eggs, this one can be completed in just a matter of minutes if you’ve got some luck on your side.

Thankfully, there aren’t too many variables that can get in the way with this Easter Egg, so you should be able to get through it quickly. There are only a few steps, and in this guide, we’ll detail how to complete the Warzone graveyard Easter Egg with ease. We’ll show you how to find a Red Door, how to collect The King melee weapon, and where to dig at the graveyard.

One thing to note is that you’ll have a much easier time completing this Easter Egg with a group in Call of Duty Warzone, though it’s certainly possible to get through Solo, as well.

Step 1: Find a Red Door

For this step, you should reference our Warzone Red Doors guide to know where they’re all located. This is arguably the hardest part of the Easter Egg, since coming across a Red Door is somewhat random. The nice thing is that there are certain fixed spawn locations, so if you keep trying the same one in different matches, you’ll eventually come across one.

Normally, we’d advise to try this in Plunder, but that mode is not available as of September 16, 2021, so you’ll have to attempt it in regular Battle Royale, which is much more difficult. Once Plunder comes back, we recommend trying it in that mode.

Nonetheless, we had great luck finding a Red Door at the southwestern portion of Verdansk, in the large barn in the Hills area. It’s a good idea to head directly to this location (or whichever spot that contains the Red Doors) right away so you can ensure you get there first. As soon as you see the Red Door, pass through it and you’ll be teleported to a new area.

Step 2: Enter the Red Door without lightning

You’ll then arrive in a hallway full of Red Doors that all seem the same. However, one is an outlier. The one you’re looking for is a Red Door without lightning emitting from it. Walk through this one to be teleported to the correct spot.

Step 3: Collect The King melee weapon

Upon arrival, you’ll see several chests, one of which appears to be glitchy with numbers over-top. Open this one and you’ll find The King melee weapon, which you’ll use to dig at the graveyard. Make sure you open the rest of the chests to grab the Advance UAV, because that will greatly assist in completing the rest of the Easter Egg.

Step 4: Find where the graveyard is

From here, you have to get to a specific spot at the gravesite, which is located to the east of Boneyard. It’s north of the Train Station, close to the tall buildings that overlook Superstore. Make sure you bring The King weapon with you to the correct location.

Getting there can be easier said than done depending on where you spawn, because the Red Door takes you to random locations around the map. Hopefully you don’t spawn at Salt Mine. The exact dig spot is at the foot of a statue by a tree on the northwestern side of the graveyard. Use the map above for the specific location.

It’s your call how you’d like to complete this step, but we highly recommend getting in a vehicle to make your way to the gravesite. At this point, you can choose to use your Advance UAV or wait until you’re closer. If you’re unlucky, you’ll get shot at while approaching a vehicle, so try to play it cautiously so you don’t get eliminated.

Keep in mind, you have a limited amount of time to get to your destination. It appears like you have until the countdown timer reaches 45 seconds within the first circle, which is plenty of time.

Step 5: Dig

You’ll know you’re in the right spot if you see “???” indicators appear as you stand in front of the statue. From here, simply interact a few times and you’ll get $5,000 in cash, along with the coveted Blessed Excrement calling card.

The main thing you want to watch out for here is getting ambushed by enemy players at the digsite. Players love to sit at the top of the tall building to the north, which could leave you in a vulnerable position.That’s why we advise attempting this with a group, so they can watch your back as you dig. It should only take a few times before you get credit for collecting the calling card, so it’s a quick process.