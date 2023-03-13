Warzone 2 season 2 Reloaded starts March 15 with new guns, raid, Ronin challenges and Shredder

Warzone 2 season 2 Reloaded starts March 15, bringing new guns like the Tempus Torrent, a new shuriken lethal, fresh Ronin challenges and a Shredder Operator bundle - complete with three weapon blueprints based on new weapons in the Season 02 Battle Pass. There's also new content for Modern Warfare 2, so let's take a look at what's coming and when you can get it.

When does Warzone 2 season 2 Reloaded start?

Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded starts March 15, according to Activision. While there's no time attached to that yet, updates usually go live around 9am PT / 12pm ET. So, barring any delays, expect Season 2 Reloaded to kick off around then.

(Image credit: Activision)

What are the new guns in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded?

The main new gun in Warzone 2 Season 2 Reloaded is the Tempus Torrent, a new Marksman Rifle promising a two-shot elimination if you can land your hits at mid range. It's built on the M4 platform, so most players should have a range of attachments unlocked and ready to go.

To unlock the Tempus Torrent you need to get 25 Double Kills with Marksman Rifles, or buy a relevant store bundle.

(Image credit: Activision)

There's a new Shuriken weapon

The shuriken is a new piece of lethal equipment that trades extra ammo against not making them retrievable once thrown. While it's already in Resurgence game modes, it will be available for custom Loadouts "after Season 02".

(Image credit: Activision)

There are free Warzone 2 gifts to celebrate three years

To celebrate the third anniversary of Warzone there are seven free gifts for players to claim, including things like weapon blueprints, calling cards and more. These will be available daily via the game Store.

(Image credit: Activision)

There's a new Raid Episode 02 which doesn't need an assignment to play

The new Episode 02 Raid will see three players fighting their way to climb the silo of a ballistic missile to get the payload. Described as an "intricate facility littered with traps", this new three player raid doesn't need anyone to complete an assignment to access it, unlike the last raid. Players will unlock a Bad Boonie Skin for Captain Price when they complete it.

(Image credit: Activision )

There's a Shredder Operator skin for some reason

No word on the turtles but there is a Shredder Operator bundle coming in Season 2 Reloaded. As well as that spikey armor you'll also get three weapon blueprints, based on Season 02 Battle Pass weapons:

The Oroku Shotgun

The Saki Assault Rifle

Steel Claw dual Kodachi swords

As well as the blueprints, Shredder also comes with a weapon vinyl, a light tank vehicle skin and a weapon charm.

New Path of the Ronin challenges

Assault Rifles - Get 125 headshots (eliminations)

Battle Rifles - Get 75 headshots

Submachine Guns - Get 100 headshots

Light Machine Guns - Get 75 headshots

Shotguns - Get 50 headshots

Marksman Rifles - Get 50 headshots

Sniper Rifles - Get 50 headshots

Handguns - Get 30 headshots

Melee - Get 30 kills from behind

Launcher - Get 40 kills

There are new Path of the Ronin challenges playing on one of the "Seven Virtues of Bushido" - in this case using every weapon. You'll get a weapon skin for every gun you complete a challenge for, as well as a charm and another skin for all guns when you've done them all.

Warzone 2 party queuing added

Warzone 2 party queuing is a new feature that lets players automatically join a friend’s party when they finish with their active match. Accessing it via the social menu will put you in a lobby to wait until the player you've invited is free, at which point you'll automatically join their lobby.

(Image credit: Activision)

Other Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 reloaded features

Himmelmatt Expo map added

Drop Zone, All or Nothing and One in the Chamber modes added

Padraig’s Pandemonium Bundle for St Patrick's Day Conor Off Kilter Operator Skin Shamrock LMG Weapon Blueprint with Green Tracer Rounds Scian Combat Knife Blueprint,

Bone Chiller bundle Ghost Reaper Operator skin Skull Breaker Assault Rifle blueprint Bone Shaker Tempus Torrent blueprint Finishing move, charm, vinyl, loading screen, and emblem

Generation XRK Bundle Farah Voxel Operator skin Ectoplasmic weapon blueprint Resurge weapon blueprint

RAID Season 02 Deepwater Bundle Captain Price High Rise Operator skin Retrospective Assault Rifle weapon blueprint Silenced 2019 SMG weapon blueprint Cosmetic items 10 Stars for each Special Ops kit



