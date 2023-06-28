Warrior Nun creator confirms axed Netflix show is coming back

Warrior Nun has risen from the dead – the axed Netflix show is set to return, according to showrunner Simon Barry, and he has fans and their dedicated campaign to thank.

"Today I’m happy to officially report that because of your combined voices, passion, and amazing efforts – Warrior Nun will return and is going to be more EPIC than you could imagine," series creator Simon Barry tweeted. "More details to come! SOON! Thank you!!"

The show stars Alba Baptista as Ava Silva, a quadriplegic orphan who must join an ancient order of warrior nuns and help defeat a supernatural threat after being resurrected and discovering that she now has superpowers.

The show was canceled by Netflix in December 2022, a month after season 2 premiered on the streamer. An enthusiastic and determined fan campaign to revive it followed, with an online petition garnering over 120,000 signatures and the hashtag #SaveWarriorNun tweeted more than five million times. The series was also a hit with critics, with season 2 earning 100% on review aggregator site Rotten Tomatoes.

It was just one of many original Netflix shows culled by the streamer in the past year, with other titles including 1899, a mind-bending drama from the creators of Dark, and Mike Flanagan's horror series The Midnight Club. Warrior Nun, however, is the only one who has managed to reverse its fate – so far, at least.

