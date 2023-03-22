Save up to £17 on Warhammer Hedonites of Slaanesh and Blades of Khorne

The new Slaanesh and Khorne Warhammer: Age of Sigmar armies are causing quite the stir a few days ahead of launch, and it just so happens that you can get a tasty discount on them if you're quick.

Both Wayland Games and Magic Madhouse are always good sources of offers on Warhammer: Age of Sigmar kits and beyond, so it's no surprise that they're also knocking quite a decent chunk off the new armies ahead of their launch on 25 March. You can get basically all of the new gear associated with the Hedonites of Slaanesh and the Blades of Khorne for roughly 15% or more off across the board, and considering how rarely Warhammer sets are reduced, that's quite a big deal… both literally and metaphorically.

The biggest and most tempting offers would be on the box sets for each faction. The Vanguard packs offer everything you need to get started with a collection, and although that normally means they can be a little pricey, they've been slashed by roughly £12 each at Magic Madhouse. For example, Vanguard: Blades of Khorne is £67.59 at Wayland Games (opens in new tab) rather than the usual £85, while Vanguard: Hedonites of Slaanesh is also £67.59 (opens in new tab) instead of £85. Magic Madhouse is offering a similar deal on both, but it's not quite as good (that one only goes down £72.25).

Similarly, the army books for both Slaanesh and Khorne have seen reductions of around £5. The Battletome: Blades of Khorne is now £27.47 at Wayland Games (opens in new tab) instead of £32.50 (or £27.62 at Magic Madhouse (opens in new tab), if you'd prefer to use that store) while the Battletome: Hedonism of Slaanesh is £27.63 (opens in new tab) instead of £32.50. That saving extends to the Warscrolls, which you can get for around £3 less apiece.

There are other savings to be had on these new Age of Sigmar kits, of course, but those are just the headlines.

(opens in new tab) Vanguard: Hedonites of Slaanesh | £85 £67.59 at Wayland Games (opens in new tab)

Save £17.41 - If you want to get into this Slaanesh army, the best way of doing so is via the new Vanguard box coming March 25. Because it's not even out yet, this might be the cheapest it's ever been… and it's certainly the lowest price I could find on the internet right now.



(opens in new tab) Vanguard: Blades of Khorne | £85 £67.59 at Wayland Games (opens in new tab)

Save £17.41 - Much like the Hedonites of Slaanesh, you can't get the Blades of Khorne Vanguard box for less than this. So far as we can tell, it's never been cheaper and I've yet to see any other retailer slash its price by so much.



The reason why these offers are such big news is the fact that you so rarely get discounts via Games Workshop itself - the company is known for maintaining its prices. And although you can get some decent savings through the likes of Amazon, it's a lot more inconsistent due to the fact that they don't always seem to stock the most recent products. As such, Magic Madhouse slashing prices on new gear on the regular is pretty noteworthy.

Anyway, you'll find some more offers below if these don't tickle your fancy.

