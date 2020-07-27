Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus deals - here's where to find the new starter set

Heads up everyone, the Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus starter set is available to buy right now at a couple of different retailers. No, this isn't a drill - even though the kit sold out a few days after becoming available to pre-order (and didn't seem like it'd come back in stock anytime soon), a few retailers now seem to have it on sale. That means you'll have to act fast if you want to get your hands on Warhammer 40K Indomitus.

The kit's availability is a big deal. Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus sets - which usher in the ninth edition of the rules - were only being made to order last week, and the release date for these new boxes was anytime between now and the end of the year. As such, being able to grab Warhammer 40K Indomitus for $219.99 at Walmart or $229 on Amazon is a pretty big deal (if you're based in the UK, Amazon seems to have limited stock at £147.50 while Wayland Games will get you a set for £99.40 once they have units to shift).

By the sound of things, it's not like there was a shortage of Warhammer 40K Indomitus kits to begin with. According to the Warhammer Community blog, demand has been much, much higher than expected despite Games Workshop having made "way more [Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus] launch boxes... than any other box set in the history of Warhammer, and not by a small margin".

Because those pre-orders went live on Saturday July 11, them selling out by the end of the weekend is a good barometer of how popular the hobby is. If you were keen to grab Warhammer 40K Indomitus in time for its July 25 release-date, you clearly weren't alone.

Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus sees the reinvention of the rules for a new generation - if you're keeping score, we're now into the ninth edition of 40K. This revamped starter set pits the iconic Space Marines off against what are essentially robot space zombies, the Necrons. An impressive 61 push-fit miniatures are included within the box, not to mention the hardback Core Rules and a campaign booklet to get you playing as soon as possible.

What now, then? If you're US-based, we'd highly recommend getting on the Walmart offer. Besides having stock in at the moment, they're selling the game for $219.99. At the other end of the scale, Amazon is selling for $229 (the jump in price accounts for shipping). Otherwise, the most sensible course of action would be to visit Games Workshop US.

And if you're based in the UK? Your best bet is to put in an order with retailers like Wayland Games. They're selling it for £99.40 instead of £125, which isn't bad value at all. Sure, there's a lot of wooliness about when you'll actually receive your starter set (it could turn up any time between now and December), but it's the same story everywhere. Meanwhile, Amazon has very limited stock at just over £147. Miss the boat? If you don't mind paying full price, you can of course go to the source via Games Workshop itself.

Either way, don't panic if you don't manage to secure the starter set now. A Warhammer 40,000 Indomitus kit will be made specifically for you as soon as possible, and it'll be sent out the moment it's ready. The downside? It's unclear when that set will arrive. Indeed, it could take up to 120 days.

However, there's every reason to hope your Warhammer 40K Indomitus order will arrive before the latter part of this year. As per the official Warhammer Community blog, "there are loads of copies making their way to Warhammer shops and independent stockists around the world".

Want more tabletop shenanigans? Don't forget to check out the best board games, the best card games, and the best board games for adults.