Walmart's Christmas sale slashes up to 60% off top gamer gifts - these are my top 8 picks under $50

Walmart's Christmas sale is here, and with it comes some considerable savings on some of the best gifts for gamers in the business. Whether you're shopping for someone who already seems to have it all or a new player two, there are plenty of games, accessories, and merch options out there at the moment. Walmart's latest sale can save you up to 60% on all these gadgets, offering discounts across PS5, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch.

I've been tracking these Christmas sales for years now, and gifting all manner of gaming paraphernalia for much longer than that. I've combed through Walmart's offers to bring you my favorite discounts on the most giftable items on the site. Whether you know everything about your recipient's play habits or you don't even recognize their platform, there's something for everyone here.

If you want to skip straight to the sale you can do so via Walmart's dedicated deals page for all things video games. Or, you can take a look at my highlights just below.

Today's best Walmart Christmas sales for gamers

1. Pokemon 25th Anniversary Silver Figurine 4-pack | $17.18 $7.97 at Walmart

Save $10 - This four-pack of celebratory Pokemon figures is down to just $7.97 at Walmart right now - that's $10 off the original $17 listing price. Buy it if: ✅ You're buying for a collector

✅ They want something more subtle Don't buy it if: ❌ You're buying for smaller children Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: OOS

2. PowerA wired controller for Nintendo Switch | $22.99 $15.69 at Walmart

Save $7.30 - This super-budget Nintendo Switch controller can add another player to the action (or serve as a backup) for just $15.69 right now. This is a basic gamepad, but it makes an excellent stocking stuffer. Buy it if: ✅ The Switch is regularly docked

✅ They need more controller options Don't buy it if: ❌ They need gyro controls

❌ They need a wireless connection Price Check: Best Buy: $16.49 | Amazon: $22.97



3. PowerA Spectra Enhanced wired Nintendo Switch controller | $34.99 $26.99 at Walmart

Save $8 - If you're after something a little more powerful (and much flashier), the Spectra Enhanced controller is down to just $26.99 in Walmart's Christmas sales. You're also getting two mappable back buttons for extra controls as well. Buy it if: ✅ They love RGB lighting

✅ They don't mind plugging in a controller Don't buy it if: ❌ They need gyro controls

❌ They need a wireless connection Price Check: Best Buy: $37.99 | Amazon: OOS



4. Lego Sonic The Hedgehog Speed Sphere Challenge (76990) | $34.99 $27.99 at Walmart

Save $7 - It's a smaller saving, but this $7 discount does nudge the Lego Sonic Speed Sphere Challenge set down below $30. That's excellent value for brick-building fans of the game. Buy it if: ✅ You're buying for fans aged 6+

✅ They have other Sonic sets Don't buy it if: ❌ You're buying for younger children Price Check: Amazon: $27.99 | Best Buy: $34.99



5. Horizon Forbidden West | $59.99 $29.97 at Walmart

Save $30 - Horizon Forbidden West is a fantastic buy for anyone who enjoys third-person action-adventure on PS5. So far this year, we've seen it drop an additional $2 off this $29.97 sale price, but considering other retailers are still at $40+ this is a fantastic offer. Buy it if: ✅ They have played the original game (Zero Dawn)

✅ They enjoy open-world games Don't buy it if: ❌ They didn't enjoy the original Price Check: Amazon: $48 | Best Buy: $49.99



6. Lego Minecraft The Sword Outpost (21244) | $44.99 $35.99 at Walmart

Save $9 - This Sword Outpost Lego Minecraft set is nearly $10 off, dropping that $44.99 MSRP down to $35.99 in this week's Christmas sales. Buy it if: ✅ They play Minecraft

✅ You're buying for kids aged 8+ Don't buy it if: ❌ You're buying for younger kids Price Check: Amazon: $35.99 | Best Buy: $44.99



7. Corsair HS55 wired gaming headset | $59 $39 at Walmart

Save $20 - This plug-and-play wired gaming headset is perfect for a massive range of gamers. That 3.5mm connection means you don't have to worry about compatibility with your recipient's system of choice and it's down to a fantastic $39 sale price right now. Buy it if: ✅ You don't know what platform they play on

✅ They play online and chat with friends Don't buy it if: ❌ They already have a high-end headset Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: OOS

8. Super Mario Maker 2 | $59.99 $39.99 at Walmart

Save $20 - Super Mario Maker 2 is back down to its Black Friday record-low price at Walmart right now. That means you're saving $20 on the endlessly replayable make-your-own Mario level game. Buy it if: ✅ They're a Mario fan

✅ They're creative

✅ They have Nintendo Switch Online Don't buy it if: ❌ They don't like 2D platforming Price Check: Amazon: $39.99 | Best Buy: $59.99



When will Walmart's Christmas sale end? There's no official end date to Walmart's Christmas sale this year, so we expect it to run all the way up until the big day itself with a final push around those last shipping dates. These discounts may then turn into 'after-Christmas sales' once the holidays are over.

Will Walmart's Christmas sale ship in time for the holidays? At the moment you will more than likely receive your goodies before the holidays, though that time can stretch on more in-demand items so we'd always recommend double-checking.

We're also rounding up all the best Nintendo Switch gifts as well as the best PS5 gifts and Xbox gifts for more inspiration as well.