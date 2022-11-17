Walmart jumps early on official Oculus Quest 2 Black Friday deals

Just yesterday, Meta announced its Oculus Quest 2 deals for Black Friday - but Walmart's just beaten them to the punch. Official offers will see the 128GB headset drop down to $349 from November 18, with the 256GB model available for $429. However, we've spotted these prices already appearing over at Walmart, which also include two free games (Beat Saber and Resident Evil 4) included.

You'll find the exact same $349 price tag (opens in new tab) on the 128GB model and $429 price tag (opens in new tab) on the 256GB headset (as opposed to $399 / $499 respectively) but you get those free games added into the equation here. Even without them, these savings are the largest we've ever seen on the headset itself. In fact, we've never seen the official MSRP waver in all its time on the shelves. Of course, these Oculus Quest 2 deals don't quite make up for the price increase earlier this year, unfortunately. If you missed out on the days of a $299 / $399 VR headset, though, this is certainly the closest we've seen to similar value.

We don't expect these discounts to be beaten in next week's Black Friday Oculus Quest 2 deals, and with Walmart launching such offers a day ahead of the competition this is a real chance to beat the crowds. We'd certainly recommend getting in here soon - sales of this calibre rarely stick around long.

You'll find more information on both of these bundles below, and plenty more offers further down the page.

There are plenty of Oculus Quest 2 deals live right now, which means anyone on the hunt for a bundle will be well served. Our price comparison technology is bringing you all the biggest discounts from around the web, updated every half hour.

