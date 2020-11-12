Walmart Canada says your PS5 might be delayed by "2-3 days"

Walmart Canada has warned customers expecting a PS5 that they might be waiting "2-3" days for their consoles to arrive. The announcement was made yesterday, shortly before the PS5 launch.

If you've pre-ordered a #PlayStation5 with us, please note that we are doing everything we can to get your console to you as soon as possible.However, given the huge demand, you may experience a delay of 2-3 days. We appreciate your patience as we continue to fulfill orders.November 11, 2020

Walmart Canada Gaming tweeted to say that "if you've ordered a PlayStation 5 with us, please note that we are doing everything we can to get your console to you as soon as possible. However, given the huge demand, you may experience a delay of 2-3 days. We appreciate your patience as we continue to fulfill orders."

Elsewhere, customers received emails with a similar message apologising for "any inconvenience caused" by the delay, and stating that "we are working expeditiously to get you these items in time."

There also appear to be delays in the US. Earlier today, GameSpot's Erick Tay tweeted a screenshot of a live chat with a Walmart rep which said that "due to high demand, this order may be delayed 1 or 2 business days." At this point, however, there doesn't appear to be an official statement from the retailer. There are also multiple reports on Twitter that those attempting to purchase from Target are experiencing technical difficulties as they attempt to purchase the console.

Frustrating as the delays might be, a precedent has already been set this week, as Amazon UK confirmed that Xbox Series X pre-orders might be delayed by as much as a few weeks, with some customers being told to expect their new consoles by December 31.

If you managed to bag yourself a console, which of the PS5 launch games will you be playing first?