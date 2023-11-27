Wahoo! These are the best Cyber Monday deals for Mario fans

Cyber Monday is full of deals if you're a Mario fan. Across the whole sales weekend we've seen a whole bunch of great deals, including games, consoles, and merch to make the most of the bargains. So whether you're an OG fan or you have your eyes on the latest deals, let's-a-get stuck in.

We've been seeing a whole breadth of deals across the Black Friday and Cyber Monday period too, including on Nintendo Switch and on fun merch. Some of our favorites have included the huge bundle that includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe as well as an adorable Lego deal for Donkey Kong fans. Check these all out below.

If you're a Mario fan, or you know someone who is, you're in the right place. We've rounded up all of the best offers around this Cyber Monday. And if that's not enough, check out there are also plenty of Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals here at GamesRadar as well.

Cyber Monday's best Mario deals

Games and Consoles

Super Mario Odyssey | $59.99 $30 at Walmart

Save $29.99 - Considered one of the best games on Switch, this is just one cent off it's lowest-ever price. It's a great deal if you're a Mario fan. Buy it if: ✅ You want the best 3D Mario action going

✅ You've got a player two ready

✅ You enjoy exploring in action adventure Don't buy it if: ❌ You're expecting classic side-scrolling action Price Check: Amazon: OOS | Best Buy: $39.99



Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | $59.99 $43.49 at Walmart

Save $16.50 - Get the classic kart racer for 4-player action with every track from the Wii U version and the including DLC. Buy it if: ✅ You want one of the best couch multiplayer games ever Don't buy it if: ❌ You can't handle blue shells Price Check: Amazon: $49.99| Best Buy $48.99

Nintendo Switch | Mario Kart 8 Deluxe | 3 months Nintendo Switch Online | $366.98 $299 at Walmart

Save $67.98 - Cyber Monday has brought with it this incredible deal on the Nintendo Switch, which is perfect for Mario fans. You can get this Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle at a significant reduction.



Buy it if:

✅ You will mostly play in docked mode

✅ You haven't played the Switch library yet



Don't buy it if:

❌ You will mostly play in handheld mode



Price Check: Amazon OOS | Best Buy: $299.99

Mario Merch!

Mario Question Block Night Light with Game Sound Effects | $19.99 $15.99 at Amazon

Save $4 - It is what it is - a working question block that makes the noises when you punch it. Stick it to the ceiling for the real jumping experience, or just have it on a table if you're boring.

Buy it if:

✅ If you want to pretend you're getting a power up everytime you walk past



Don't buy it if:

❌ You hate fun



Price check:

Walmart $15.99

The Super Mario Bros. Movie Blu-ray/DVD/Digital | $26.99 $9.99 at Best Buy

Save $17 - Not only do you get the movie on just about every practical format but there's a load of bonus features like behind the scenes stuff and Jack Black's Peaches video.

Buy it if:

✅ You want to own the Mario movie forever

✅ You want to see all the extras



Don't buy it if:

❌ If you're not going to watch it a lot



Price check:

Amazon $9.99 | Walmart $9.99

Super Mario Bros. Movie 5 inch Mario Figure | $19.99 $9.51 at Amazon

Save $10.48 - Let's reel of the the selling points here: Five inches tall, 16 points of articulation, punger. It's even got 'realistic eyes' whichmay claim you soul if you look to deeply.

Buy it if:

✅ You want to take a little poseable Mario on adventures

✅ The plunger seals the deal



Don't buy it if:

❌ The eyes freak you out a bit



Price check:

Walmart $10.29



Lego Donkey Kong's Tree House | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - This Cyber Monday deal is one of the lowest-ever prices we've seen for Donkey Kong's Tree House. It's a lovely set too if you're a big DK fan or you're looking to give a gift to one.



Buy it if:

✅ You're a big DK fan

✅ It's a gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You wanted an interactive figure



Price check:

Walmart $47.99 | Best Buy $47.99



Lego Mario starter set | $59.99 $47.99 at Amazon

Save $12 - We're pleased to say that this deal is another set down to it's lowest ever price. It's a perfect option if you're a Mario fan or looking for a gift for one!

Buy it if:

✅ You want Mario

✅ It's a gift



Don't buy it if:

❌ You want a standard minifigure



Price check:

Walmart $47.99 | Best Buy $47.99



