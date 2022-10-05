David Harbour is an ass-kicking, John Wick-style Santa Claus in the first trailer for Violent Night

The first trailer for Violent Night is here, and we never thought we'd be so excited to see David Harbour play a killer Santa Claus.

When a group of mercenaries breaks into the house of a wealthy family on Christmas Eve, it's up to Santa (Harbour) – the real Santa – to save the day. In the trailer, which can be viewed above, a little girl named Trudy uses a special device to reach out to Saint Nick and ask for help when she and her family are taken hostage. Upon seeing that Trudy is on his Nice list, Santa breaks into the house guns a-blazing and picks off every baddie one by one – even going as far as to blow one up with a bomb he refers to as a 'lump of coal.'

The film is directed by Tommy Wirkola (Hansel & Gretel: Witch Hunters) from a screenplay by writing duo Pat Casey and Josh Miller (Sonic the Hedgehog, Sonic the Hedgehog 2).

John Leguizamo stars as Ben, the lead mercenary, alongside Beverly D'Angelo, Alex Hassell, Alexis Louder, Edi Patterson, Cam Gigandet, Andre Eriksen, Stephanie Sy, Alexander Elliot, Erik Athavale, Brendan Fletcher, and more.

Violent Night will have its world premiere at New York City Comic Con on November 7 before hitting theaters everywhere December 2, 2022 – just in time for the Christmas season.