Venom and Spider-Man are foes again in Giant-Size Spider-Man #1

Marvel is going Giant-Size in 2024 with a series of one-shots that bring back the classic Marvel Giant-Size branding. And kicking things off is Giant-Size Spider-Man #1, which pits Dylan Brock Venom against Miles Morales Spider-Man in a clash that calls back to the classic rivalry between Dylan's dad Eddie Brock and Miles' mentor Peter Parker.

We've got a preview of interior pages from January 10's Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 from writer Cody Ziglar, artist Iban Coello, color artist Guru-eFX, and letterer Joe Caramagna in which Miles displays his cool new Spider-Sense upgrade before Dylan Brock comes crashing in with his slimy teeth bared.

Check it out:

Image 1 of 6 (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics) (Image credit: Marvel Comics)

"SPIDER-MAN VS. VENOM! DYLAN BROCK, A.K.A. VENOM, has a bone…or a brain…to pick with MILES MORALES! With MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN scribe CODY ZIGLAR teaming up with IBAN COELLO (VENOM, FANTASTIC FOUR), and with a cover by the legendary BRYAN HITCH, this is a GIANT-SIZED Spidey story that can't be missed!" reads Marvel's official solicitation for Giant-Size Spider-Man #1.

Along with the new Miles Morales vs. Dylan Brock story, Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 will also include a reprint of Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man #1 by writer Brian Michael Bendis and artist Sara Pichelli, which tells the tale of the first time Miles Morales fought the original Ultimate Venom back in 2013, before the end of the original Ultimate Universe in the 2015 Secret Wars event story brought Miles into the mainstream Marvel Universe.

A new Ultimate Universe with no connection to the original was introduced in 2023's Ultimate Invasion limited series. The first title in the new Ultimate Universe, Ultimate Spider-Man #1, launches on January 10, the same day Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 goes on sale.

