Spider-Man and Venom will battle it out in Giant-Size Spider-Man #1

Spider-Man vs. Venom is a rivalry that's been going on for over 30 years - but not quite like this, as Dylan Brock, the current Venom and son of Eddie Brock, is going toe-to-toe with Peter Parker's Spider-Man protege, Miles Morales, in January.

The clash between Miles Morales and Dylan Brock will take place in Giant-Size Spider-Man #1, the first of a series of new Giant-Size one-shots debuting in 2024 to celebrate the 50th anniversary of Marvel's Giant-Size format, which first debuted back in 1974.

Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 will be written by current Miles Morales: Spider-Man writer Cody Ziglar, with art from Marvel Stormbreaker artist Iban Coello, with a variant cover from Jeehyung Lee, seen here.

(Image credit: Marvel Comics)

Yes, that's Venom's gaping maw Miles is trying to avoid. That's a dizzying perspective, even for someone as acrobatic as Miles. And it really knocks home the "Giant-Size" portion of the assignment.

"Next year, Marvel Comics celebrates the 50th anniversary of Giant-Size storytelling with the return of Giant-Size one-shots. Like the earth-shattering Giant-Size issues of the 1970s, the new line of Giant-Size will pack epic showdowns and pivotal developments for your favorite heroes," reads Marvel's announcement. "In Giant-Size Spider-Man #1, readers will witness a battle between the next generation’s Spider-Man and Venom: Miles Morales and Dylan Brock! It’s a Giant-Sized Spidey story that can't be missed."

Along with the new story by Ziglar and Coello, Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 will reprint Ultimate Comics: Spider-Man #22 by Miles Morales' co-creators Brian Michael Bendis and Sara Pichelli, the finale of the story where Miles first fought Ultimate Venom before joining the mainstream Marvel Universe.

"In a series where I've had the luck to do a lot of firsts, I'm so stoked that I'm able to add Miles and Dylan's first true battle with each other to that list," Ziglar says in a statement. "I look forward to readers seeing Iban's incredible work in another action-packed book featuring everyone's favorite Brooklyn-based Spider-Man."

It's cool to see Miles get the spotlight in a fight against Venom, especially considering the important role Miles plays in the hit Venom-centric video game Marvel's Spider-Man 2.

Giant-Size Spider-Man #1 goes on sale January 10.

Stay up to date on all the new Spider-Man comics Marvel has planned for release.