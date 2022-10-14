VelociPastor 2 kicks off its crowdfunding campaign

The VelociPastor is back for round 2, and has launched a crowdfunding campaign to gain support.

After seeing his parents murdered outside his church, a grieving Catholic priest named Doug Jones (Gregory James Cohan) heads to China and happens upon a mystical, claw-shaped stone. Soon enough, Doug cuts himself on the stone and transforms into a velociraptor – and it's awesome. The B-movie, written, directed, and edited by Brendan Steere, went viral in 2019 after being released on home video and streaming services. It was inspired by, you guessed it, an autocorrect mishap that saw Velociraptor correct to "VelociPastor."

According to the campaign website (opens in new tab), The VelociPastor 2 sees Doug and Carol (Alyssa Kempinski) "travel to the port city of Milan [in the 1980s], where they have to solve a series of murders committed by a masked slasher at an Italian Fertility Festival. And Soviet Spies. INTERPOL’s there, too.” The sequel takes inspiration from Giallo films like Suspiria, folk horror like Midsommar, and Cold War spy thrillers – though it was initially reported as being a lesbian vampire movie called Outback Dracula.

"We want this film to be our Evil Dead 2 to our Evil Dead," the filmmakers wrote on their Kickstarter page. "If you're a newcomer who only maybe saw the memes, that's totally fine. This will also be a great jumping-in point while still making sure we have all the right winks for you hardcore fans!"

