Vecna stars in major new D&D storyline for 2024

One of the most iconic D&D villains is making a major comeback to the game next year.

Along with a better look at storylines that are on the way for the rest of this year, today's D&D Direct stream offered a glimpse at the storylines that will be joining Dungeons and Dragons books over the next few years. Alongside a plot revolving around the Red Wizards of Thay - the ones seen in Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - in 2025, classic arch-villain Vecna will be leading a major campaign in 2024 that sounds as if it'll bring in several years of connected storytelling.

During the stream, game design architects Christopher Perkins and Jeremy Crawford described this plot as a "reign of terror." They went on to say that Vecna's "true cosmic horror will be unleashed in 2024 with a world-hopping adventure that both celebrates [D&D's] 50-year history and reveals even deeper plots for years to come."

Before then, we still have a few current-edition projects to get through - and now we've got a better idea of what to expect from them. First up is Bigby Presents: Glory of the Giants, which will expand on the lore, rules, and gameplay of these monsters much like Fizban's Treasury of Dragons did for drakes a little while back. This will be followed by Phandelver and Below: Shattered Obelisk, which doesn't seem to be a rework of the 2014 starter set adventure (Lost Mines of Phandelver) as we initially thought. Instead, it'll see a conspiracy surrounding yet another of the strange obelisks that have been appearing throughout the current edition of D&D since its launch nine years ago.

Next comes Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse, which is the return of fan-favorite Sigil - a city that serves as a crossroads between universes. This book (or set of books, if it's anything like the similarly-pitched Spelljammer: Adventures in Space) apparently tees up the stories of 2024. In other words, Vecna's return.

Finally, The Deck of Many Things will be getting a deeper look at the end of 2023. This classic item has the capacity to upend campaigns, and its place in the multiverse will be explored in greater depth.

These weren't the only announcements from D&D Direct, of course. Its first look at D&D virtual tabletop in action is seriously impressive, and Minecraft Dungeons & Dragons promises a 10-hour campaign with branching narratives.

