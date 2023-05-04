Vampire Academy co-showrunner Marguerite MacIntyre has given an update on efforts to save the Peacock show – and it's not good news.

Peacock scrapped the show in January 2023, though a fan campaign to #SaveVampireAcademy has been fighting for the series's return ever since.

"I don't have good news. I don't see any avenue forward," MacIntyre said in an update posted to Twitter, after thanking the fans. "And I just feel like now's the time to say, I am sorry about that. It wasn't for lack of trying. We went a little silent because there wasn't a lot we could say. And we pitched our hearts out, and we tried, and we took it as far as we could."

The show is based on Richelle Mead's novel series of the same name and was developed by MacIntyre and Julie Plec. The cast includes Sisi Stringer, Daniela Nieves, Kieron Moore, and Jonetta Kaiser.

"It's a beautiful show, these are beautiful books, these are beautiful characters," MacIntyre added. "They'll come back in the world. But what you guys did to support us, and loving what we did: we cared more than anything that the book fans loved what we did, and you guys did, and it meant the world. So we thank you. You made it a hit for us. Whatever else happened, it's a hit because you loved it, and you supported it, and you were there for us.

"And you heard what we were trying to do, you saw what we were trying to do. So, that's really, really meaningful," she continued. "It's not enough. I wish it were more. But I want to thank you all from the bottom of my heart for this experience, for being wonderful through it."

The Vampire Academy books have been adapted for the screen once before – a movie was released in 2014, though it was a critical and commercial failure.

The Vampire Academy books have been adapted for the screen once before – a movie was released in 2014, though it was a critical and commercial failure.