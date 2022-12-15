Valve says Steam Deck 2 will have better battery life, but not performance

Valve has spoken about the next Steam Deck model, and which features it will prioritize over others.

Earlier today on December 15, The Verge (opens in new tab) published an interview with Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais. "I think we’ll opt to keep the one performance level for a little bit longer, and only look at changing the performance level when there is a significant gain to be had," said Griffais of a new Steam Deck model.

This would seem to confirm that a new model of Steam Deck actually wouldn't increase performance in any meaningful manner. This actually flies in the face of Valve's previous comments on the next Steam Deck: when the company confirmed the next generation of the hardware earlier this year, they said it would be "more open and capable."

Elsewhere though, Yang reveals Valve is already making the Steam Deck battery easier to replace. This isn't necessarily guaranteed for the next generation of the Steam Deck, mind you, but it is a positive sign that the team at Valve is already making the battery easier for users to replace.

The Steam Deck is taking an increasingly bigger presence for Valve since it first launched earlier this year. While the hardware was initially very hard to get hold of, Valve revealed it was shipping Steam Deck reservations out quicker than expected. The Steam Deck is so hot at the moment, that Valve gave one away to viewers of The Game Awards every single minute last week.

