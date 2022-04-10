Valve says it's still working "to make Steam Deck better in the months and years to come"

A month on from Steam Deck's highly-anticipated release, Valve has released an update on what's happened so far, and what's still to come for owners of the mobile PC device.

"We started shipping Steam Deck (opens in new tab) just one month ago, and it’s been a huge thrill seeing it out in the wild in players’ hands," Valve said (opens in new tab). "One of our favorite things about that is finally getting to hear from you about your experience using Steam Deck. This first month has given us a chance to start collecting your feedback as we continue our work to make Deck better in the months and years to come.

The update comes just a month after Valve confirmed that there were over 1000 "verified" Steam Deck games (opens in new tab) - that is, games that Valve has tested to ensure that they run without issues or bugs on its new handheld system - and now, Valve reports it has over 2000 games "Deck Verified".

As for the ongoing issue with making games with anti-cheat technology fully compatible?

"One of our top priorities is to support as many titles on Steam as possible, and this includes titles that employ anti-cheat technology. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of developers, service providers, and Proton contributors we’ve made great progress in bringing these games to the Steam Deck community," Valve explained.

"The two biggest anti-cheat services, BattlEye and Easy Anti-Cheat, now have a streamlined path for developers that choose to enable support for Proton and Steam Deck. Elden Ring and Apex Legends are two examples of games which are taking advantage of this work, so far."

The update also detailed changes to the way the Steam Store displays on the Deck, and improvements to the keyboard and battery life.

ICYMI, Valve boss Gabe Newell has confirmed that there are currently no plans for the company to introduce a game subscription service (opens in new tab), like Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass or EA's EA Play, and Valve's latest update touched upon that, saying it has "worked closely [...] to bring Xbox Cloud Gaming to Steam Deck users through the Microsoft Edge browser, and members of the community contributed to the Edge Flatpak that makes this accessible on Steam Deck."

Still undecided on Steam Deck? In our Steam Deck review (opens in new tab), we said: "Steam Deck is everything Valve promised, a handheld with all the potential of a PC and a huge library of games ready to go," giving it 4.5 stars out of 5.

We recently learned that despite the popularity and scarcity of its new handheld system, Valve has no plans to increase the retail price of Steam Deck (opens in new tab).