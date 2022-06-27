Valve is doubling the amount of Steam Decks it ships out every week

Valve will begin doubling the amount of Steam Decks it ships out to customers with reservations, the company announced Monday.

In an update shared to Twitter, Valve said it had sent out the final batch of emails notifying folks with Q2 reservations that their Steam Decks were shipping. Likewise, if you have a Q3 reservation, you'll want to start checking your email starting June 30, as that's when Valve will start shipping out Decks for that timeframe. Most importantly to those who are slotted to receive their Steam Deck "after Q3," or who haven't even placed a pre-order yet, Valve says it's dramatically increasing the rate it ships out new units.

"Some great news on the production front," Valve says. "We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th. Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week!"

Hello! Some great news on the production front. We just sent the last batch of Q2 emails, and we’ll start sending Q3 reservation emails on the 30th. Production has picked up, and after today we'll be shipping more than double the number of Steam Decks every week! pic.twitter.com/kAHE0zRrV7June 27, 2022 See more

I pre-ordered my Steam Deck what feels like years ago (it was really only six months back but we all know that feels like an eternity these days), and the status tracker still says I won't have it until at least October 2022. Hopefully, with Valve ramping up shipments there won't be such a long gap between placing the order and actually getting to play your dang Steam Deck.

Valve UX designer Lawrence Yang confirmed to The Verge's Sean Hollister that the amount of Steam Decks shipped starting this week will be double that of previous weeks, so it's definitely not some vague marketing term that's technically accurate but not as exciting as it originally sounded. In this case, the speed at which we've seen Steam Decks shipping out in recent weeks will actually double starting tomorrow.

Here are the best PC games to put your Steam Deck to good use.