Using Diablo 4 mods could get you banned for good

Installing mods for Diablo 4 could get your account permanently suspended.

Diablo community director Adam Fletcher took to the game's forums yesterday on July 26 to issue the warning to all players. Fletcher reveals Blizzard has a dedicated "Game Security" team set up specifically to monitor modding and other prohibited activities in Diablo 4.

"The Blizzard EULA explicitly prohibits cheating, bots, hacks, and any other unauthorized software which automates, modifies, or otherwise interferes with the game. This is important to players’ security as well as the game’s long-term integrity," Fletcher writes.

"With that in mind, we want to make it clear that TurboHUD4, like any game-modifying software, is prohibited for use with Diablo IV. Players who install this kind of software will put their accounts at risk for disciplinary action, which can include permanent suspension," the community director's warning concludes.

That "TurboHUD4" mod Fletcher mentions there is one of Diablo 4's more popular PC mods. It basically lets you edit the game's overlays however you see fit, essentially letting you customize the on-screen UI. This, although nifty, is a violation of Blizzard's EULA agreements with its players.

There aren't many mods for Diablo 4 out right now, truth be told. One of the other popular ones boasts an overlay that denotes when World Bosses will next spawn, while another mod tracks all the real-time positions of elements like players and Helltide Chests on your in-game map.

Diablo 4 just got a new patch yesterday, and it finally remedies a UI option that caused players to accidentally activate their free Battle Pass. It hasn't been smooth sailing for Blizzard's game since the start of the new season, but it's slowly clawing its way back with improvements.

