Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 release date and graphics modes revealed

The Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection PS5 release date has been revealed, and you won't have to wait long into the new year to rejoin Nathan Drake and the gang.

Sony confirmed in a new post to the PlayStation blog and an accompanying gameplay trailer that the new-gen bundle of Uncharted 4 and Uncharted: The Lost Legacy is headed to PS5 on January 28, 2022. Sony isn't ready to say when the PC version will arrive on Steam and Epic Games Store, though it did say it will reveal more details about that version "as we head into 2022."

The PS5 version of Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will allow players to choose between three graphics modes: Fidelity Mode, which sticks to native 4K resolution with a target frame rate of 30 FPS; Performance Mode, which targets 60 FPS at a dynamic resolution; and the new Performance+ Mode, which targets 120 FPS at 1080p - just make sure your display can keep up with frame rates that high.

Beyond further beautified visuals (these games already looked very good on PS4), they also feature PS5's standard nigh-instantaneous load times as well as Spatial 3D Audio on supported setups. The blog post specifically calls out riding your 4x4 as particularly impressive thanks to the DualSense controller's reactive triggers and haptic feedback, but you can also expect some extra crunch and zip respectively to fisticuffs and rope swinging.

Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection will be $49.99 / £34.99 on PS5, or if you already own either original game you'll be able to upgrade at a reduced price. Using either option between December 7 and February 3, 2022 will get you a code for one free ticket to the Uncharted movie , which is headed to theaters on February 18, 2022.