Uncharted 2 movie looks likely as producer says "we are definitely looking to make another"

A sequel to the 2022 Uncharted movie is sounding likelier than ever, with producer Charles Roven saying there's interest at Sony Pictures.

The Uncharted movie premiered last year to mixed reviews, however, after earning over $400 million at the box office, it's safe to call the adaptation a commercial success. And since production and distribution companies care a whole lot more about how much money their movies make than what critics have to say about them, an Uncharted sequel was always on the table. And now, speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Roven all but confirms there will be one in development eventually.

Asked specifically if there's a desire to continue to film franchise, Roven said, "Oh yeah! We had a really good time with that movie. The fans really liked the movie, and people who didn’t know anything about the game really liked the movie. So we are definitely looking to make another one of those."

The Uncharted movie stars Tom Holland as the affable adventurer Nathan Drake, while Mark Wahlberg plays his right-hand man, Victor "Sully" Sullivan. The duo are considerably younger than they are in the first Uncharted game, and that's because the movie acts as a prequel to the video game series. It should be interesting to see if the sequel moves to adapt the first game in the series, provided it gets the green light of course.

