Netflix reveals The Umbrella Academy season 3 release date with first teaser

The wait is nearly over – The Umbrella Academy season 3 finally has an official release date.

The show is returning on June 22, 2022, and Netflix unveiled the news in the first teaser trailer for the new season. It's been a long time coming, with almost a two-year wait between season 2 and 3 after a break of only one year between the first and second seasons.

The short clip shows the Hargreeves siblings (played by returning actors Elliot Page, Tom Hopper, Robert Sheehan, Aidan Gallagher, Emmy Raver-Lampman, and David Castañeda) squaring off against the Sparrow Academy.

But who are the Sparrow Academy? Well, we don't really know yet. Season 2 ended on a cliffhanger: the Hargreeves siblings found themselves in an alternative version of the present where their father is still alive. He’s also formed a team called the Sparrow Academy instead – meaning the Umbrella Academy doesn’t exist.

These alternate versions of the Hargreeves are played by new cast additions Justin Cornwell, Britne Oldford, Jake Epstein, Genesis Rodriguez, and Cazzie David, along with Justin H. Min, who will be playing a different version of Ben (i.e. not dead).

Based on the comic books of the same name by Gerard Way, The Umbrella Academy follows the Hargreeves siblings, seven children with unique abilities who were adopted by an eccentric billionaire and trained into a superhero team. Now estranged as adults, they reluctantly reunite after the death of their father and try to unravel the secrets of their dysfunctional family.