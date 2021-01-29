Zack Snyder's Justice League gets March release date

Fire up the Zack Signal. Zack Snyder has revealed the release date for his four-hour cut of Justice League.

Snyder took to his official Twitter account to unveil two new posters for the ‘Snyder Cut’ HBO Max release alongside a definitive release date: March 18, 2021.

For some Snyder-heads out there, this won’t be especially new news. The director had previously said on social media site Vero that Zack Snyder’s Justice League would be released in March. Now, it’s official.

In an interview with ComicBook.com, Snyder outlined how much of his Justice League is new compared to the 2017 Joss Whedon-directed theatrical release – including reshoots that involved Jared Leto's Joker.

He said "A very small portion of the movie is the new stuff that I shot. Like 80-something per cent of the movie has never been seen by anyone, visual effects wise, and that's not even including the scenes that you guys have never seen that don't have visual effects."

It's been a rocky road to get Zack Snyder's Justice League, but we're finally almost there. What was once a fan-campaign designed to see Snyder's original vision come to life after he departed the project has turned into one of the most hotly-anticipated new superhero movies around. It's set to have a new Superman-themed opening, an appearance from Martian Manhunter, and more focus on Ray Fisher's Cyborg.

No word yet on plans for territories that don't have HBO Max. As per HBO Max: "Details on additional international release dates and plans will be announced as soon as they are available." We’ll update this page as soon as we know more. In the meantime, find out what else is coming to theaters and streaming this year with our movie release dates guide.