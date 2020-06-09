Cyborg actor Ray Fisher is the "heart" of the Justice League Snyder Cut, says Zack Snyder

In a rather heartwarming Twitter exchange, Justice League director Zack Snyder called Cyborg actor Ray Fisher "the heart" of the Snyder Cut.

Snyder was responding to a tweet from Fisher expressing gratitude to both Snyder and Justice League screenwriter Chris Terrio. "I don’t praise Chris Terrio and Zack Snyder for simply putting me in Justice League. I praise them for EMPOWERING me (a black man with no film credits to his name) with a seat at the creative table and input on the framing of the Stones before there was even a script!" Fisher wrote.

You Ray, are the heart of my movie. @ray8fisher https://t.co/cZ64Vlg50VJune 6, 2020

This comes just a couple of weeks after it was announced that the long-anticipated Justice League Snyder Cut would be coming to HBO Max in 2021. The Snyder Cut is said to explore more of Cyborg's story, much of which was cut when Snyder stepped away from the project following his daughter's tragic passing.

While it's exciting that we'll see more of Cyborg in the Snyder Cut, it's both touching and meaningful for Snyder to clarify that it's not Cyborg the character, but rather Ray Fisher the actor and human who's the heart of the story. Recent events concerning racial injustices toward black people add important context to this show of solidarity from Snyder and Fisher.

Indeed, along with a greater focus on Cyborg's story, the Justice League Snyder Cut is shaping up to be substantially different from the movie we saw in 2017. HBO Max boss Bob Greenblatt has called it "a radical rethinking of [Justice League] and it’s complicated and wildly expensive."

