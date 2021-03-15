Zack Snyder reveals his original Justice League 2 plans – including the final battle

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is coming very soon – but it was only meant to be the start of a much larger story. The director has now revealed what was supposed to happen in future sequels of the DC crossover.

In an interview with The New York Times, Snyder outlined the major post-Justice League story beats, though it’s unclear if they were solely for Justice League 2 or to cap off a potential trilogy.

"It’s the fall of Earth, when Superman succumbs to [the anti-life equation]. And then sending Flash back in time to change one element so that doesn’t happen," Snyder explained of the nightmarish (or should that be Knightmarish?) scenario the Leaguers were due to find themselves in for future instalments.

"And then the big battle where we beat [Darkseid]. When Darkseid comes to Earth, in the movie that you’ll never see, the armies of Earth all unite again, as they did before. This time there would be aircraft carriers and Special Forces guys, all the armies of the world would come together, as well as Atlanteans rising out of the ocean and the Themyscirans coming off their island. That was our big finale. But it’s a long drum roll and guitar solo to get there."

Superman’s (second) defeat, time travel, and an epic showdown against Darkseid were all set to feature. Snyder’s transparency in offering details on Justice League sequels perhaps makes it more likely that this won’t get the Zack Snyder’s Justice League treatment. The upcoming Knightmare sequence in Zack Snyder’s Justice League (with a returning Jared Leto as Joker) might be as close as we get to seeing that sequel.

Still, the vision remains and – as Snyder Cut fans will know – all it takes is a vision to make something a reality. The promise of a long drum roll and guitar solo might be enough to get the band back together.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League arrives on HBO Max in the US and on Sky Cinema in the UK from March 18. Find out what else is coming from the worlds of DC and Marvel with our guide to new superhero movies.