Your first look at additional filming for Zack Snyder's Justice League is here

Justice League cinematographer Fabian Wagner recently posted a mysterious behind-the-scenes picture to his Instagram account that showed an array of blue screens set up on a soundstage.

With the Snyder Cut undergoing additional photography, and the fact that Wagner will reprise his position of cinematographer for the director’s new version of the superhero team-up, it’s no leap to presume this is from Zack Snyder’s set. Wagner’s IMDb page also indicates the Snyder Cut and Monster Butler are his only two upcoming projects – and Monster Butler is still in pre-production, while the Snyder Cut is in post. Check out the image (hat tip ComicBook.com) below.

Back to it #movies #behindthescenes #bluescreen #cinamtography #vfx Fabian Wagner A photo posted by @fabianwagnerdop on Oct 6, 2020 at 2:23am PDT

While the picture doesn’t give too much away, the blue screens (and Wagner’s #vfx tag) hint at some VFX-heavy work on the horizon. This makes sense, given that much of the VFX being done for Snyder’s Justice League seems to be different to the theatrical version, as we can already see from the DC FanDome teaser alone. The director himself recently shared a still of Steppenwolf’s new look, revealing a digital design overhaul that restored the villain’s spikier look from the Ultimate Edition of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.

The Snyder Cut is arriving on HBO Max sometime in 2021, in the format of a miniseries rather than a movie. It’s also got a hefty budget – a reported $70 million. Bob Greenblatt, the former head of HBO Max, told VOX’s Recode Media podcast back in May on that sizable sum: “It isn’t as easy as going into the vault and there’s a Snyder Cut sitting there to put out. It does not exist. Zack is actually building it and it’s complex including… new VFX shots. It’s a radical rethinking of that movie and it’s complicated and wildly expensive… I’ll just say I wish it was just $30 million and stop there. It’s an enormous undertaking and very complex.”

