Your Cyberpunk 2077 save may be corrupted if you pick up too many items

Cyberpunk 2077 saves become corrupted if they exceed 8MB in size.

According to a thread on the Cyberpunk 2077 subreddit , save files need to stay below 8MB to keep them safe, but this is proving difficult for an RPG game that usually demands a lot of crafting and collectibles.

The issue is also plaguing PC players, which have hitherto escaped many of the major issues affecting the console version.

In a response via the GOG website - which is owned by developer CD Projekt Red's parent company - the studio has confirmed that once corrupted, there's no way to recover the save, so it recommends you keep "a lower amount of items and crafting materials".

"Unfortunately the save is damaged and can't be recovered. Please use an older save file to continue playing and try to keep a lower amount of items and crafting materials," the message said.

"If you have used the item duplication glitch, please load a save file not affected by it."

It further added that whilst the file save size "might be increased in one of the future patches", "the corrupted files will remain that way".

As Hirun summarised yesterday , this all comes after Cyberpunk 2077's fairly disastrous launch on both PS4 and Xbox One. After reassuring players that the game ran " surprisingly well " on last-gen platforms, CD Projekt Red leadership apologized for the bug-riddled launch of the game on both platforms this past week, after players encountered numerous bugs, glitches, and visual downgrades. Just a few days ago, CD Projekt Red leadership said the cost of fixing Cyberpunk 2077 on last-gen platforms was " irrelevant " compared to the hit their reputation has taken over the launch.