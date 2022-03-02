You'll be able to build your own BD-1 soon according to this Jedi: Fallen Order Lego report

A new Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Lego set seems like it could be on the way. Uncovered by German site Promo Bricks in early February (thanks for the heads up, GameSpot), the kit will apparently revolve around the game's BD-1 droid companion.

Rather than depicting a scene from the game, this Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Lego set appears to take its cue from the company's Baby Yoda or D-O kits - it's a larger and more detailed character model. Supposedly costing €99.99 in Germany (which is approximately US$110), this BD-1 figure will probably enjoy posable features like the two sets mentioned above.

According to Promo Bricks, Lego BD-1 will hit shelves this August.

While it's worth taking the leak with a pinch of salt just in case, it looks plausible enough. That's because the same post correctly predicted Lego's Mandalorian N-1 Starfighter (which was unveiled last month), so it's probably on the money in this instance as well. And because a Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order sequel is expected for the final stretch of 2022, it'd also be convenient timing.

Beyond BD-1, plenty of other sets appear to have been revealed in the same info-dump. Besides a ship for bounty hunter Cad Bane (who made his most recent appearance in Boba Fett's spin-off show), it looks as if Obi-Wan's Jedi Starfighter and an array of Clone Trooper vehicles from Episode 2 are headed in our direction as well.

Most of these kits have a release date of August 1, 2022, followed by a fresh Star Wars Lego Advent Calendar this September 1.

While these new Lego Star Wars sets are exciting enough, one listing that caught our eye was a kit retailing for $529.99. No details are available for this product at the time of writing beyond its item number (75331), but that sort of price is reserved for massive sets like the Ultimate Collector Millennium Falcon, last year's enormous AT-AT, or the Lego Mos Eisley Cantina pack. Perhaps we can look forward to a full-size Razor Crest or a fresh take on the Death Star (seriously, your guess is as good as ours).

Want to see what else is worth your hard-earned cash? Check out the best Lego sets via our guide, or treat yourself with the most tempting Star Wars gifts. You can also head to a galaxy far, far away next month via Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - it's apparently eyeing an April release.