You can win a PS5 by eating at Burger King over the next week

Burger King and Sony are teaming up to give away PS5 consoles to 1,000 customers, as well as copies of Demon's Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

To enter the competition, you first need to either download the Burger King app, or head over to BK.com. Once per day, when you spend $5 or more at Burger King, you'll earn a token. You can then take this token and redeem it for the chance to win any one of the prizes, with the PS5 obviously being the biggest prize on offer here.

Alternatively, you can upload your receipt to the Burger King app or website, or simply write in to the Realtime Media HQ in Pennsylvania to be in with a chance of winning a prize. You can only do each of these methods once per day, so it's not as if you have to gorge yourself on burgers to give you the best chance of winning.

The campaign kicks off tomorrow, on October 15, and runs for exactly a week until October 22. That's seven total chances to bag yourself a PS5.

But it's not just the PS5 that Burger King will be giving away to lucky customers. The chain also announced that there are 2,000 total digital copies of both Demon's Souls and Sackboy: A Big Adventure to give away, through the same token redemption system. Both of these titles, as well as a handful of others, are PS5 launch games.

Additionally, Burger King is also offering a three-month subscription to PlayStation Now. That's four total rewards you can earn by redeeming tokens at Burger King throughout the next week. You can only win one PS5 console however, and one digital prize out of Demon's Souls, Sackboy, and a three-month PlayStation Now subscription. Like the PS5, you can only apply for one of these prizes per day.

This competition is what Burger King began teasing yesterday through their Twitter account. In the tweet you can see below, the titular king opens up a takeout bag, and what is likely the PS5 startup sound plays briefly as a blue light flashes across the king's face. The date of October 15 flashes up briefly at the end of the teaser.

Get the best PS5 deals before anyone else! We'll send you pre-order details and the best PS5 deals as soon as they're available. Remind Me Send me details about other relevant products from Gamesradar and other Future brands. Send me details about other relevant products from third parties. No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission.

There's a hell of a lot of people eating at Burger King each and every day across the US, so your chances of winning one of the four rewards, especially the PS5, aren't exactly great. You can find the terms and conditions of Burger King's competition here.

There's now less than a month to go until the PS5 releases in the US, and if you're still looking to reserve your own console, head over to our PS5 pre-order guide for an up-to-date list of retailers with stock.