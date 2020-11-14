XIII remake developer accepts "legitimate criticism" for its "technical issues"

The team behind the recent XIII remake has acknowledged what it admits is "legitimate criticism" from fans and apologised for the disappointment caused by the game's stark graphical change and technical issues.

As we reported a couple of days back , with a whole seventeen years between the remake and the original, a change in graphics is probably to be expected. However, fans promptly took to social media to complain about how the remake looks.

Developer PlayMagic and publisher Microids have taken it on the chin, though. In a joint statement , the two firms said: "Unfortunately, players' expectations have not been met by the launch version and we hear loud and clear the legitimate criticism and disappointment.

"First and foremost, we would like to offer our most sincere apologies for the game's technical issues," they added (thanks, PCGN). "In its present state, XIII does not meet our quality standards and we fully understand players' frustrations. The pandemic has impacted the game's production on many levels. Pivoting to home working for the teams has added unexpected delays in the development schedule and the QA process. We hoped we would be able to provide a Day One patch fixing all the issues but the development of this update is taking more time than expected."

The statement goes on to assure players that PlayMagic "is working hard to solve all the game’s issues" courtesy of "live monitoring and multiple patches in the upcoming days and weeks" as it works to "reach the quality level we all expect for the optimum gaming experience".

XIII is an FPS based on a Belgian graphic novel series with the same name. It was originally released in 2003 for PC and consoles. The game itself revolves around a man fittingly known as XIII who awakes on a New York City beach with amnesia, only knowing that he was shot while trying to get away from a boat.