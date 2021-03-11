Xbox Series X restock is live at Target - we've spotted the Series S elsewhere too

Ok, no time to lose as an Xbox Series X restock has just landed at Target. It's for the full-size console and the cheaper, less powerful sibling the Xbox Series S. Check out the links below and we'll keep you updated on the situation elsewhere as we go today.

Target has some pretty good form today as we even saw it get PS5 stock in earlier. They sold out super fast of course, but we've noticed Xbox stock lasts much longer as demand for Sony's console is clearly higher right now, which is great news for Xbox fans trying to track down Microsoft's console. Not that there aren't similar stock issues overall. It'll get better soon for both consoles in the coming months though hopefully.

If you're in the UK, the Series X made an appearance at Game earlier this week, but it's long gone now. However, the Series S is actually in stock right now at both Microsoft and Very. The option at Very seems limited to a bundle with a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription, so Microsoft is your cheapest option right now.

We imagine all the deals mentioned above in the US and UK will sell out very soon, so don't hang around for long. Stock varies by region for Target, so it might be different depending on where you're searching for. We're hearing you might have to pick it up in-store too. Failing that, these are the other stores you should be checking on a regular basis. We've got a regular breakdown on what each retailer has been up to lately on our Xbox Series X stock guide.

If you'd much prefer sony's console, then your best chance is to take a look at our PS5 stock guide. If you don't have any luck today with buying an Xbox Series X, as mentioned earlier, keep trying the other store links above. In reality, we think it'll be closer to summer by the time Sony and Microsoft are able to regularly start producing enough stock for it not to be such a mad rush online every time units appear. We can hope at least.

